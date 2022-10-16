Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Driving on our roads is a privilege, not a right. Maintaining this privilege means that we know the rules, stay current, and follow them. Periodically we see a letter about steady yellow or flashing yellow arrows or expressing some frustration with general understanding of red and flashing red pedestrian signals.

Finger-pointing that the city should get information out to the public and entertaining the idea that a "kudo" should be forthcoming for telling us what we are already supposed to know with extra signage is misguided. Maybe we don’t understand the maintenance of our privilege. The preface in the current Montana Driver Manual says, “… a wealth of information to help us stay safe…”, “… Be sure to read the manual carefully…”. Perhaps we should read it again: Go to mtdot.gov and download a digital copy of the Montana Driver Manual. Go to a DMV office and get a paper copy. An adapted illustrated version from the Office of Public Instruction with graphics, images, and positive reinforcement is available. There is even an audio version from the Montana Talking Book Library.

The first roundabouts appeared in Montana in the early 2000’s, yet if you responsibly refer to the rules, you will learn how to use them — even the part that says that you must signal your intent to leave the roundabout.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you