Driving on our roads is a privilege, not a right. Maintaining this privilege means that we know the rules, stay current, and follow them. Periodically we see a letter about steady yellow or flashing yellow arrows or expressing some frustration with general understanding of red and flashing red pedestrian signals.
Finger-pointing that the city should get information out to the public and entertaining the idea that a "kudo" should be forthcoming for telling us what we are already supposed to know with extra signage is misguided. Maybe we don’t understand the maintenance of our privilege. The preface in the current Montana Driver Manual says, “… a wealth of information to help us stay safe…”, “… Be sure to read the manual carefully…”. Perhaps we should read it again: Go to mtdot.gov and download a digital copy of the Montana Driver Manual. Go to a DMV office and get a paper copy. An adapted illustrated version from the Office of Public Instruction with graphics, images, and positive reinforcement is available. There is even an audio version from the Montana Talking Book Library.
The first roundabouts appeared in Montana in the early 2000’s, yet if you responsibly refer to the rules, you will learn how to use them — even the part that says that you must signal your intent to leave the roundabout.
One should never gripe without offering a possible solution: I’m not a fan of regulation to replace responsibility, and bad habits aren’t defined by age, but elderly drivers (of which I qualify) and teen drivers tend to magnify ill trends. Since we seem to think that we need to be told (again), maybe we should be required to re-test and pass the driving exam every 16 years and ensure that no university system parking permit is issued without passing the Montana Driving Test?
Greg Harbac
Bozeman
