I have never really felt the need to write a letter to the paper, but it seems like Bozeman roads are out of control. The most recent death two cyclists really bothers me. I do not have the data to make any specific claims but my general observation is that we all seem to be in a hurry and no longer follow basic traffic laws. My commute takes me down Cottonwood every day and I drive the speed limit which is "35" and am passed by drivers clearly going much much faster. There is a black Jaguar that lives in The Lakes that I often see weaving in and of the two lanes, clearly speeding and always in a hurry. For what? To get home 30 seconds earlier? The city streets around my neighborhood are full of kids and people walking their dogs and people insist on driving way above 25, fly through roundabouts, and disregard side street stop signs. This is not a "the city needs to do something letter." This is a letter to everyone out there that has decided they know better than the traffic rules.
I hear a lot of "It's the outsiders!" blam being thrown around. I don't believe that one bit. It's everyone. We are driving multi-ton metal objects with little regard for others. I have been here for 25-plus years and have seen the changes. I get that the roads are busy and there are some strange design and traffic control choices, but those are not good reasons to make your own rules.
We all need to remember why we moved or grew up here. Like the bumper sticker I once saw says: "You did not move here to be in a hurry." Stop the speeding and tailgating please!
Aaron Traxinger
Bozeman
