Driving north on 191 with my baby son in the backseat. I put my blinker on with plenty of warning and began to slow down to turn left onto our road. I noticed a vehicle pull over into my lane. I laid on my horn, but it was too late. I had to swerve off onto the shoulder. The driver of the passing vehicle didn’t even seem to notice. Shaken up, I pulled onto our road and broke down in tears. I thanked God that my baby and I were safe.
Last summer, my husband was almost hit on his motorcycle turning onto our lane. Another time, my husband and I slowed down for an elk herd crossing the road. The car behind us zoomed out around us, nearly hitting the elk. Had they, we would have also been in a wreck. I was pregnant with our son. I have witnessed cars pass within the Gallatin Gateway city limits in the turning lanes. Often, when I go to turn onto our drive, cars barely slow down enough to not hit us before zooming by, or risk it and speed into the other lane narrowly missing oncoming traffic.
For one, when did everyone go and get in such a big hurry? For two, does anyone even realize that this is home to so many families? We are just trying to get home safely with precious cargo on board. Those of us that are natives to Bozeman know how dangerous 191 is. Many have lost family members or close friends on this road. I beg everyone that drives this now very busy highway to please, slow down, give yourself time and space, and remember, this is home to many of us and we just want to arrive home safely with our babies.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.