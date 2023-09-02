In late July, the Bureau of Land Management and Department of the Interior released a draft rule that builds on the historic reforms to federal oil and gas leasing that started in the Inflation Reduction Act. This rule is important because it’s more detailed and even addresses issues not covered by the IRA. The draft rule is a considerable step in guaranteeing that the system does not just work for those in the oil and gas industry for the first time in decades. The language clarifies that leasing is not absolute and granting them should be consistent with BLM’s policies on multiple use, sustained yield, and conservation. It considers wildlife habitat, land degradation, water quality, and recreation opportunities. and prioritizes leases granted on land with high potential for development. Resources that, as Montanans, we can all agree are hugely important.
In fact, according to the 2023 State of the Rockies poll from Colorado College: 66% of Montanans prefer that leaders place more emphasis on protecting water, air, wildlife habitat, and recreation opportunities over maximizing the amount of land available for drilling and mining and 72% support only allowing oil and gas companies the right to drill in areas where there is a high likelihood to produce oil and gas.
Of course, it is by no means perfect, but the draft rule makes huge strides in fixing a system that has favored industry over land users and conservation for too long. Most Montanans agree with these proposals, so it is critical that we speak up. I encourage you to support this draft rule by providing public comment to the Bureau of Land Management by Sept 22 at www.blm.gov/onshore-oil-and-gas-leasing-rule.
