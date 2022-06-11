Last month the Department of Health and Human Services circumvented a court order by passing an emergency rule barring Montanans from correcting the gender markers on their birth certificates. Bridgercare is disgusted by this overreach and hopes that Director Meier immediately rescinds this rule.
Bridgercare takes pride in its service to Southwest Montana’s transgender and nonbinary community, and we can attest directly to the effects of this and other policies that serve to target and exclude transgender and nonbinary Montanans from full, safe participation in our communities. We have served countless patients who share stories of exclusion, discrimination, and isolation on the basis of their identities. These experiences are borne out in numerous studies that have found higher rates of behavioral health issues and higher risks of suicide in the transgender community.
There are many factors to which these numbers can be attributed. What is certain, however, is that policies like this emergency rule exacerbate these alarming trends and stigmatize and exclude transgender and nonbinary people. In fact, a recent study found that transgender and nonbinary youth who were able to attain IDs that match their gender identity were significantly less likely to attempt suicide.
In the face of both this data and our experience working directly with patients, we believe that this extraordinary effort to block transgender and nonbinary individuals from pursuing concordant identification is reckless and dangerous.
Further, the very public continued stigmatization of the transgender and nonbinary community can only serve to exacerbate the ignorance and confusion that contributes to much of the discrimination that this community suffers.
For the sake of the health and safety of all of our community members we urge that Director Meier take immediate action to rescind this rule.
