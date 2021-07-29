Letter to the editor: Don't require women to register for military draft Craig Dunham Jul 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We just recently learned of U.S. Senate Democrats proposing a revisiting of the idea of requiring young women to register for military draft. This has not been the first time this has been discussed, but it should be the last.As parents of four daughters (ages 17, 19, 20, 22), we exhort Sens. Tester and Daines to push back against this proposal. If women want to voluntarily join the military, fine; however, if legislation passes so that the military may draft our daughters, it will be just one more step diminishing the worth, beauty, and glory of childbirth, motherhood, and homemaking in the name of “progress.” For the love of what’s left saving of our nation, can we at least agree that mandatory conscription of women is absolutely off limits?War is hell. If it has to be fought, men should fight it because men are the ones making it. Let’s not make our daughters clean up our messes. Craig Dunham Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags U.s. Senate Democrats Military Politics Legislation Clean Daughter Mess Motherhood Woman Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Citizens work to stop rest area Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: US should invest more in reducing global poverty Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Acknowledge the unjust actions of our predecessors Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Critical race theory just a tool for divisiveness Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County officials reviewing new CDC mask guidance Posted: 5:45 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back