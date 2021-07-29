Support Local Journalism


We just recently learned of U.S. Senate Democrats proposing a revisiting of the idea of requiring young women to register for military draft. This has not been the first time this has been discussed, but it should be the last.

As parents of four daughters (ages 17, 19, 20, 22), we exhort Sens. Tester and Daines to push back against this proposal. If women want to voluntarily join the military, fine; however, if legislation passes so that the military may draft our daughters, it will be just one more step diminishing the worth, beauty, and glory of childbirth, motherhood, and homemaking in the name of “progress.”

For the love of what’s left saving of our nation, can we at least agree that mandatory conscription of women is absolutely off limits?

War is hell. If it has to be fought, men should fight it because men are the ones making it. Let’s not make our daughters clean up our messes.

Craig Dunham 

Bozeman

