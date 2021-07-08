“Wildfire amid record heatwave forces entire village in Canada to evacuate; The whole town is on fire”; “Oregon Governor declares wildfire emergency”; “Intense heat from Northern California fires has created multiple pyrocumulus clouds”; “No one is winning as drought upends life in U.S. West Basin.”
This morning’s headlines send alarm bells and have me wondering how the National Forest Service’s decision to log the old growth forests of Custer Gallatin Forest has any chance of survival. Thinning of healthy old growth forests will not prevent forest fires and will permanently deplete the ecosystem by removing necessary nutrients and canopy protection from the sun and wind allowing wildfires to spread more rapidly. Research shows that due to the climate change, trees are more likely to die as saplings lessoning the chances for forest recovery post-fire. And, what about our watershed? Dear Lord, help us.
I urge Bozeman’s council members to vote against permission to log our beautiful, healthy old growth forests, especially leave Kirk Hill Loop Trail, Fairy Lake and Brackett Creek forests in their old growth peace.