Living in Montana it is easy to forget that the abundance of wildlife we enjoy here is unusual. Few states have great herds of elk and mule deer nor hundreds of grizzlies and wolves. It’s also easy to forget that many animals native to North America either went extinct or came close to doing so. We killed off the Great Auk, the Stellers Sea Cow and the Passenger Pigeon, once the most abundant bird on Earth. We nearly lost the black-footed ferret, the sea otter and even the beaver. Bison were within two dozen animals of extinction in the wild, down from at least 30 million. We nearly wiped out grizzly bears and wolves with strychnine. Most large wading birds were nearly exterminated for the plume trade for ladies’ hats. Elk, deer, pronghorn, bighorn sheep — if it’s a large wild animal it was hunted or trapped to near extermination.
Only conservation has saved many animals species from annihilation by market hunting, poisoning and trapping. Our Montana Legislature and governor want to turn back the clock to the bad old days and unleash the trappers and shooters to push grizzlies and wolves back to the bare minimum number to avoid extinction. Montana Republicans like Paul Fielder are behind a litany of anti-predator bills and are trying to privatize hunting of big game and make trapping (torture) a constitutional right. Gianforte and his cronies are doing the bidding of the trophy-hunting groups like Safari International in turning Montana into a giant private trophy hunting reserve.
If you care about Montana wildlife you should be alarmed by this trend. Don’t let our hard-won wildlife heritage be stolen from us.
Phil Knight
Bozeman
