Letter to the editor: Don't let Montana become the Last Bought Place

Joan Montagne

Oct 14, 2021

Welcome to the Last Bought Place that we have become!

And we who have lived here for awhile haven't seen anything yet. From big money politicizing our once famous wildlife, to huge developments polluting our once pristine rivers that are advertised as "next to blue ribbon trout streams" to the push to sell federal lands to the highest bidder, we are no longer living in backwater Montana.

The lack of leadership that relies on scientific data in decision making and ignoring public input is a new wake up call for citizens of this state. We must continue to protest as new residents and big money who have no sense of place to remake our state into their own image and culture.

Please don't let the Last Best Place turn into the Last Bought Place.

Joan Montagne
Bozeman