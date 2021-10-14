Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Welcome to the Last Bought Place that we have become!

And we who have lived here for awhile haven’t seen anything yet. From big money politicizing our once famous wildlife, to huge developments polluting our once pristine rivers that are advertised as "next to blue ribbon trout streams" to the push to sell federal lands to the highest bidder, we are no longer living in backwater Montana.

The lack of leadership that relies on scientific data in decision making and ignoring public input is a new wake up call for citizens of this state.

We must continue to protest as new residents and big money who have no sense of place to remake our state into their own image and culture.

Please don’t let the Last Best Place turn into the Last Bought Place.

Joan Montagne

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe