The entire world stands united against Russia’s vicious war of aggression against Ukraine, with the exception of North Korea, Eritrea, Syria, Belarus and Russia voting against the U.N. General Assembly Ukraine resolution. And, in the U.S. House, Paul Gosar, Thomas Massie, and Montana’s own Matt Rosendale, voted against the House resolution supporting Ukraine.
Shamefully, our lone representative stands with thugs and against the Ukrainian people. His excuse is he thinks we should be more concerned about securing our southern border (which is not under attack by a powerful military force) than about Russia’s brutalization of Ukraine and its targeting of innocent civilians.
Mr. Rosendale’s outrageous and immoral vote comes as no surprise, though, given his hardline right-wing views. The Right seems to favor authoritarian regimes over democracy. Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump, and Steve Bannon have praised President Putin for his “savvy” bullying of Ukraine. Tucker Carlson’s commentary over the past months, chillingly, suggests that he would like to see America become an ultra-nationalist authoritarian state, more like Hungary, certainly, and perhaps even like Russia and Belarus.
I stand foursquare with Ukraine, for freedom and democracy everywhere, and foursquare against authoritarian nationalism, no matter its ideological coloration, especially here in America.
So I urge all Montanans who care about Ukraine’s freedom and independence to protest Mr. Rosendale’s vote by calling his Washington, D.C. office. And don’t forget his position when you vote in November and, I hope, vote him out.
