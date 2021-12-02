Letter to the editor: Don't fly drones into your neighbor's airspace Jeanne Counce Dec 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sometime around 2000, Gallatin County produced a document called “Code of the West” which offered guidelines for newcomers so that they might better get along with their rural neighbors. Fast forward 20 years and a doubling of population, and it’s time for an update.I encourage the sharing of ideas, but my first order of business would be to address the neighborly use of drones. I’m sure drones are fun, but under no circumstances should you fly a drone into your neighbor’s airspace.It may not be prohibited under the current FAA regulations, but it’s intrusive and rude. I can’t imagine many people who are eye-to-camera with a drone hovering over their property thinking, “I’m OK with that.”Sadly, there is no recourse for this kind of activity, save for the friendly request to stop. In our case, an intervention from the sheriff outlined the rules (no son, you can’t shoot it down). A simple request to keep the drone out of neighborhood yards and only over nearby fields was honored for about a month before the buzzing monstrosity was back. Drone pilots are forbidden to fly over wildfires and within the park. This is common sense, yet people still break these rules with impunity—and with deleterious results (remember this summer when fire-fighting aircraft were forced to delay flights due to drone activity?). To date there are few rules for flying the devices in residential areas.My addition to the “Code of the West” would simply encourage drone pilots to respect private property rights as if they were on foot. If you would feel uncomfortable walking into your neighbor’s backyard to stare at them, that should also go for the flying camera that you’re operating from afar.Respect begets respect. That code applies wherever you live. Jeanne Counce, Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Drone Pilot Aeronautics Law Aviation Rule Code Of The West Neighbor Request Airspace Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Developer shouldn't ignore the power of high water Posted: 12 a.m. Big Sky man accused of brandishing gun at strangers over political sign Posted: 5:15 p.m. Trial of California man accused of sexual assault held this week Posted: 4:45 p.m. MT officials herald judge's order halting mandate for health care workers Posted: 3 p.m. Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you travel for Thanksgiving? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back