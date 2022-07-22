The governor appointed a committee to tell us why housing is so expensive. We know how that’s going to come out, don’t we? There are excessive regulations dealing with banking, the environment, approval, inspection, zoning, and worker protection. Cut the rules and problem solved. They’ll build housing without any oversight — or nails.
The real problem is occurring all over the country. The rich people can outbid you. Twenty percent down won’t do it nowadays. You need 100% cash and be able to bid above the already inflated asking price.
For owners of multiple homes and investment properties, the price doesn’t matter. Before closing escrow they hire contractors to gut the house. Trophy houses built a few years ago need a complete rebuild so building contractors are drawn to the most profitable enterprises. All this drives up the price of housing and repair services right down the line for the rest of us.
Where do they get their money? Five years ago our 45th President gave them a nice, big Christmas gift called a tax cut. Raising their taxes would be, of course, taxing the job creators and that would be class warfare.
Little will be done to make housing more affordable because the powers that be like it as it is. A nation of tenants rather than owners suits them fine. New rules to make it more profitable to sell to first time home buyers with financing—those who actually plan to live in the house they’re buying?—socialism.
This cause of inflation has nothing to do with oil pipelines or COVID relief. But it won’t fit on a bumper sticker, so just blame President Biden.
Your children and grandchildren will be tenants, not owners. Get used to the idea. It will make us great again.
