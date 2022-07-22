Let the news come to you

The governor appointed a committee to tell us why housing is so expensive. We know how that’s going to come out, don’t we? There are excessive regulations dealing with banking, the environment, approval, inspection, zoning, and worker protection. Cut the rules and problem solved. They’ll build housing without any oversight — or nails.

The real problem is occurring all over the country. The rich people can outbid you. Twenty percent down won’t do it nowadays. You need 100% cash and be able to bid above the already inflated asking price.

For owners of multiple homes and investment properties, the price doesn’t matter. Before closing escrow they hire contractors to gut the house. Trophy houses built a few years ago need a complete rebuild so building contractors are drawn to the most profitable enterprises. All this drives up the price of housing and repair services right down the line for the rest of us.

Fred Cornelious

Bozeman

