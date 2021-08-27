Letter to the editor: Don't delay action on restoring bison to the CMR Jim Bailey Aug 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Efforts to restore public-trust, wild bison on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge have failed since 1937. Currently, the issue is becoming confounded and divisive, diminishing prospects for any solution. We suggest three platforms are needed to put bison on the refuge during the current political cycle.Bison for the CMR must become a national issue. Montana has rejected bison restoration, wasting many years of agency staff-time and resources, and public participation. Our 2021 legislature passed two laws preventing any state participation in bison restoration. These laws will not be voided without a major political shift that will involve politics far beyond bison conservation. This long-standing obstinacy justifies legal, unilateral federal action to restore bison to the CMR.Bison for the CMR must be considered independent from confounding, intractable issues. A recent proposal would put tribal-trust bison on the CMR, as part of much larger issues of environmental justice and Native American reparations, including the Land Back movement. These larger issues involve alternative perspectives and interpretations of history. Including bison for the CMR within that acrimonious debate, perhaps with recourse to the courts, will delay action indefinitely. We should focus on the different goals for Tribal-trust and public-trust bison and emphasize achieving both. Tribal and public-trust bison require different management strategies. Tribal values can be maximized on tribal lands. Public values for wildlife are mandated in the Refuge System Improvement Act. Likely, they may be maximized only in national parks and refuges.The Department of Interior should promptly initiate action to consider bison restoration on the CMR, under the National Environmental Policy Act, based on the above foundation. History has shown that delay produces wasted effort as administrations swing with political winds unrelated to bison conservation. Jim Bailey, Coordinator, Montana Wild Bison Restoration CoalitionBelgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bison Restoration Law Politics Zoology Public Trust Recourse Participation Perspective Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: This sort of democracy isn't new, has its perils Posted: 12 a.m. Elk shoulder season added in Paradise Valley; other shoulder seasons extended Posted: 6 p.m. Bozeman lifts burn ban after cooler, wetter weather Posted: 5:30 p.m. Wildlife commission OKs pheasant stocking for youth hunt Posted: Aug. 26, 2021 Letter to the editor: Viruses were the very first hunters and predators Posted: Aug. 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved, will vaccination rates will rise significantly? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back