Last Friday’s edition of the BDC contains a commentary by Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, hoping the Fed lets us down easy from inflation. Assuming you read this far, he says "history tells us that it is much easier to raise prices than to cut them. If we had tried to offset rising prices in supply-constrained sectors by driving down prices elsewhere, we would have had a much slower job growth — and probably wouldn't have given the private sector as much incentive to reduce bottlenecks it is facing."
How did this man win a Nobel Prize in economics having never worked in the private economy? It is unreal to argue the first point. In an economy unencumbered by monopoly, a sales executive for Albertsons for example could simply reduce his product price and consumers would be happy. If he wanted to raise prices his customers would howl and maybe go to Smiths or Town and Country. In forty years of private employment I never heard of a sales executive who thought it easy to raise prices.
Secondly, his thoughts about driving prices down in sectors not constrained by supply smacks only of government intervention and incentive. Please do not be swayed by such big government ignorance, especially in an educated man.
