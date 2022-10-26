Ryan Zinke’s ads portray him as a nice guy who just wants to do good for his constituents. They don’t mention the 18 investigations that followed him after his disgraced exit from the Interior Department, or that Zinke lied to investigators. They don’t mention the ways he trampled the rights and culture of Native Americans while at Interior or his sweetheart relationship with the fossil fuel industry.
Zinke has been silent on the Republican Party platform that promises repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act if they win control of Congress, an act that finally gives Medicare the ability to negotiate prescription drug prices that will save thousands each year for every Montana senior.
His opponent, Monica Tranel, will protect the law that reduces drug prices for our seniors. She also will fight to break the monopolies that keep our ranchers and farmers from getting fair prices for their products, and she’ll fight to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. She’s the real thing.
Don’t be duped by Zinke’s attempt at a makeover. He’s not going to change. Monica Tranel is the candidate who will fairly and honorably represent Montanans in Congress.
Norman Bishop
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.