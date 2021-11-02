Letter to the editor: Donald Trump poses a danger to the United States John N. Mugaas Nov 2, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2020 was our nation’s best year since its founding—or at least since the end of the Civil War. What made it so? It’s the year that a large majority of Americans said no to Donald Trump’s attempt to turn our country into a Banana Republic. Trump’s attempted Jan. 6 coup also fully exposed his white supremacist supporters as being equivalent to Hitler’s Nazi Brown Shirts, ready to enforce with gun, club, and lynch rope his lawless, lie-based, justice-free brand of government. But like all things Trumpian, on Jan. 6 when his troops expected him to stand bravely at the front of their ranks and lead them into the Capitol, he deserted them, and did what he always does best, hide and cower, and call out insults and lies. Now, its long past time to ask, “Why is Trump free to travel around our country, spreading his lies and campaigning rather than being held in solitary confinement awaiting trial at Guantanamo along with those other foreigners that have attacked our nation?” Sadly, Trump’s new brand of Republicans, the Banana Republic-ans, who occupy seats in the United State Senate and House of Representatives, and majorities in many state governments, who bring new meaning to the term artificial intelligence, are still protecting him. In the first days after the Jan. 6 attack, I asked Daines and Rosendale why Trump wasn’t in jail. Daines responded that what the nation needed now was a chance at reconciliation and healing. Rosendale, another Banana Republic-an, avoided the question and replied with only his usual senseless, banal blather. It’s a good thing for Trump that he is white, rich, and was only trying to destroy our country, and not a poor black man trying to peddle a few cigarettes on a street corner. John N. MugaasBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donald Trump Politics Banana Republic Rosendale Lie Daines Nation Majority Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Thousands of ballots already in Election Day arrives for Bozeman, Gallatin County Posted: 4 a.m. Letter to the editor: Teachers are caring, compassionate, not radical Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Dems' bill a place to start on long-ignored problems Posted: 12 a.m. Deadline looming for decision on Montana's new congressional map Posted: Nov. 1, 2021 Surrender to God to find the path to peace Posted: Oct. 31, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back