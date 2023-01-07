Let the news come to you

Tackle football is a dangerous sport. The National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research reported that 243 high school and college players died from football-related injuries between 1990 and 2010. I played football for 13 years and saw players injured with broken backs and necks, dislocated knees, meniscus and ACL tears, separated shoulders, broken arms and legs, and heat stroke.

These injuries do not include concussions and subconcussions. It is estimated that 20% of all high school and college football players will get at least one concussion in a season. Subconcussions are much more common and difficult to detect. High school football players can average 600 impacts and collegiate players 1,000 impacts over a season. Subconcussions accumulate and can result in cognitive impairment.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is the neurodegenerative syndrome associated with repetitive subconcussive traumatic injuries. Former athletes can develop aggressive behavior, loss of control, impaired attention, depression, memory loss, and executive dysfunction associated with CTE. The vast majority of sports concussions and subconcussions occur due to collision between players.

