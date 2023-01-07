Tackle football is a dangerous sport. The National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research reported that 243 high school and college players died from football-related injuries between 1990 and 2010. I played football for 13 years and saw players injured with broken backs and necks, dislocated knees, meniscus and ACL tears, separated shoulders, broken arms and legs, and heat stroke.
These injuries do not include concussions and subconcussions. It is estimated that 20% of all high school and college football players will get at least one concussion in a season. Subconcussions are much more common and difficult to detect. High school football players can average 600 impacts and collegiate players 1,000 impacts over a season. Subconcussions accumulate and can result in cognitive impairment.
Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is the neurodegenerative syndrome associated with repetitive subconcussive traumatic injuries. Former athletes can develop aggressive behavior, loss of control, impaired attention, depression, memory loss, and executive dysfunction associated with CTE. The vast majority of sports concussions and subconcussions occur due to collision between players.
The injury to Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football brought football injuries to the center of attention of the national television audience. The network cut away to commercials to limit the coverage as much as possible. Hamlin was removed by ambulance and taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. The players for both teams were visually distressed. This was a horrific picture for football in general.
Football is big business. The question then becomes does the monetary value supersede the health and safety of the players? If players’ wellbeing is the foremost concern tackle football would be banned. My advice to parents is don’t let your children play tackle football. You will be putting them in harm’s way. How much is a child’s life worth?
Jack M. Davis
Bozeman
