Due to the intimate, deeply personal nature of this topic, I’ve taken months to pen this letter of thanks to Dr. Claire Putnam for her Aug. 18 letter to the editor and for her expertise, compassion, and bravery meeting Bozeman’s wide expanse of reproductive health care needs. Independent medical providers — small business owners — should operate on a level playing field alongside corporate health clinics — national retailers — to stimulate market competition, expand consumer choice and benefit society. Dr. Putnam was right to say that Bozeman Health does need to step up and provide the gamut of reproductive health care.
Bozeman Health has now updated their policy to perform abortions in cases of fetal non-viability. It’s a step in the right direction. I encourage Bozeman Health to broaden services to include all reproductive health care options to support patients’ well-being.
Like Dr. Putnam, I hope for a future without elective abortions. But we’re not there yet. We need reliable and affordable birth control so women and couples may choose when to have children. But we’re not there yet. We need sexual violence to end so women themselves wield control over their own bodies. But we’re not there yet. We need pregnancy’s health risks to diminish so all mothers and unborn children meet each other joyously. But we’re not there yet.
We won’t get there with government’s self-insertion into an individual’s private reproductive life. We won’t get there with punitive laws adding yet another layer of legal jeopardy to confound medical providers’ judgment. We won’t get there with monopolized health clinics that restrict medical procedures rather than expanding care and ultimately, consumer choice. Dr. Putnam’s departure from Bozeman’s health care business constitutes a loss not only for women seeking reproductive care but all health care consumers. Thank you, Dr. Putnam for your service, compassion, and bravery.
Missey Dore
Bozeman
