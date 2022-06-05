How often do you suppose the Republicans and religious right take a moment and realize how inconsistence their attitudes on abortion and guns are? They rant that life is sacred at conception, (though not viable for several weeks). 25% of all pregnancies end up as a spontaneous abortion for a number of reasons, most because of abnormal products of conception. I was born with a defect, probably detectable with modern medical technology, and could have been aborted (considered a good idea by some). I’ve never done an abortion, but I respect a woman’s right for privacy to decide what’s best for her health and well-being. I believe any man who impregnates a woman is responsible for the child’s care until maturity. Right to Lifers are really Right to Birthers, as I don’t see them voting for child care, help for jobless parents with hungry kids, medical care — hardly the “Party of Family Values”.
As I write this, 19 children and two teachers are dead in Texas from another mass shooting, an increase of 90% in five years and 50% in one year. Rural areas are no longer immune. Is a Bozeman grade school next? The leading cause of death for U.S. youth is now by a gun. Why are medically ignorant Republicans legislators, who loudly profess reverence for life, so willing to let anyone without a background check buy and carry a concealed weapon, or have attack rifles with enormous clips, all without a license, and a yen to shoot a lot of innocent adults and kids?
As murders and massacres are increasing exponentially, our Republican legislators and congressional people blithely forget their mantra that “all life is sacred.” Go figure!
