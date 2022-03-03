Subscribe
What’s one way the West can neutralize Putin and his oligarchs? We wean ourselves off of Russian oil and gas.
Here in America, the fossil fuel industry is subsidized annually with hundreds of millions in taxpayer subsidies.
This is hardly the free market so many in this country advocate for.
What is the dividend for this taxpayer investment?
Instead, how about we use these taxpayer dollars to invest in a robust national renewable energy grid?
It would give us energy independence, create tens of thousands of good paying jobs and give future generations a dividend.
That dividend is less pollution, and most importantly, a livable planet.
The U.S. used to be the world leader in technology, let’s get there again.
Andy Boyd
Bozeman
