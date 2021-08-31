Letter to the editor: Disregard of climate science harms health and safety Madeline Kelly Aug 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana summers have become synonymous with the omnipresent cloud of smoke. As temperatures continue to rise on account of climate change, evaporation rates increase. As the landscape dries out faster, fires are easier to start and spread. Despite the exigent smog that looms over Bozeman, many corporations and legislators continue to disregard the urgent climate crisis.It is not uncommon for large industries to avoid climate responsibility, placing profit over humanity. NorthWestern Energy (NWE) is no different, using confusing language such as “carbon intensity” in order to create a false sense of progress. For example, NWE added an already existing hydroelectric dam to their portfolio in 2014. This purchase reduced carbon emitted per unit of energy, while continuing to increase harmful emissions overall. But the result of a recent 2021 legislative session let NWE off the hook entirely. House Bill 576 was passed on May 14, 2021 and was signed into law by Gov. Gianforte. This passage is a large loss to climate justice, giving more power and freedom to Montana’s largest energy supplier at the expense of tribal and low income communities. Previously, NWE was legally required to invest a certain amount in Community Renewable Energy Programs. They often failed to make this investment and were then obligated to give the remaining money to tribal and low income energy assistance programs. HB576 exempts NWE of the $2.5 million dollars already owed while protecting them from future fines.Legislators that supported HB 576 and NWE continue to ignore climate science to profit at our expense. Chronic smoke inhalation as a result of more frequent and intense wildfires is known to cause/exacerbate health conditions. Prolonged exposure can reduce lung function, lead to heart failure and even premature death. Politicians' disregard of climate science directly harms you and your family’s health and safety. Madeline KellyBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Climate Health Disregard Economics Finance Commerce Science Condition Safety Function Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Gallatin Valley family taking ‘faith walk’ to build future for daughter Posted: 5:15 p.m. Bear feces, a closed business and eating and driving: Police Reports for Sunday, Aug. 29 Posted: Aug. 30, 2021 Cundy, Catherine Mary Posted: Aug. 29, 2021 Kids, families turn out for 10th annual Digger Days Posted: Aug. 28, 2021 Letter to the editor: When the time comes, vote with your head and heart Posted: Aug. 28, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved, will vaccination rates will rise significantly? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back