Incitement of insurrection, abuse of power with Ukraine, obstruction of justice, tax fraud and financial misconduct, capital riot, election interference, all due to an outdated system called the Electoral College.
This outdated system used in our elections means the outcome of the presidential election can be decided by a small number of voters in a few key states. This undermines the principles of democracy and does not reflect the will of the American people. The popular vote is the only "true" outcome for an election as that would truly reflect the will of the people and not just a few electors that can alter the outcome by voting for a candidate who did not win their states election. Let's change the system so the true winner is elected by support from the majority of the American people.
In the 2000 election, Al Gore won the popular vote by over half a million votes. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million votes. In both cases, had we not used the Electoral College, we may not have had the invasion of Iraq due to weapons of mass destruction that did not exist, and we would not be experiencing the turmoil and chaos that has ensued since Trump was elected.
Wouldn't it be nice to turn on the news, read the paper, or listen to podcasts that have something other to focus on than Donald J. Trump and all of his ineptitudes, legal issues, mafia type leadership, and his attempted takedown of democracy so that he can retain power like so many other authoritarians in the world. Let's demand that the Electoral College be eliminated and start acting like a democracy.
William Stewart
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.