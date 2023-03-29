Let the news come to you

Incitement of insurrection, abuse of power with Ukraine, obstruction of justice, tax fraud and financial misconduct, capital riot, election interference, all due to an outdated system called the Electoral College.

This outdated system used in our elections means the outcome of the presidential election can be decided by a small number of voters in a few key states. This undermines the principles of democracy and does not reflect the will of the American people. The popular vote is the only "true" outcome for an election as that would truly reflect the will of the people and not just a few electors that can alter the outcome by voting for a candidate who did not win their states election. Let's change the system so the true winner is elected by support from the majority of the American people.

In the 2000 election, Al Gore won the popular vote by over half a million votes. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million votes. In both cases, had we not used the Electoral College, we may not have had the invasion of Iraq due to weapons of mass destruction that did not exist, and we would not be experiencing the turmoil and chaos that has ensued since Trump was elected.

