The older I get, the more disgusted I’ve become with uninformed bigots who call themselves Americans. Now we are back to abusing Asian Americans after Trump called the virus “China” virus, “Kung fu” virus, or “Chink” virus.
A bit of history is warranted. Asian Americans have served our nation since the War of 1812 and all wars since to the present. In recent years they have been well represented in our military academies relative to share of population. In WWll between 12,000 and 20,000 Chinese-Americans served in the military, 40% of whom were non-citizens.
12,000 Nisei (2nd generation Japanese-Americans whose parents and relatives were imprisoned in US internment camps) were the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and 100th Infantry Battalion (Purple Heart Battalion—motto, “remember Pearl Harbor”), the most decorated unit for its size in US military history. They earned more than 18,000 awards in less than two years, including more than 4,000 Purple Hearts and 4,000 Bronze Stars. The unit was awarded eight Presidential Unit Citations (five in one month), 21 were awarded Medals of Honor. In 2010, Congress awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to the 442nd and associated units who served in WWII. In 2012 all surviving members were made chevaliers of the French Legion d’Honneur for action in liberating France and heroic rescue of the lost Battalion.
Interesting is that the movie, “Bad Day at Black Rock” was recently on TCM. Spencer Tracy plays a Vet who lost his arm in Italy and was saved by a young Japanese-American soldier who was killed in the process. Tracy came to a little desert town to give the boy’s valor awards to the boy’s father, and discovered he’d been killed by town bigots who hated “Japs.” Knowing the truth before we act can save a lot of heartache all around.