The actions of Republican legislators taken in recent days to silence the voice of Rep. Zooey Zephyr on the floor of the Montana House of Representatives are outrageous and reprehensible. Montana’s GOP leaders apparently cannot tolerate hearing Rep. Zephyr state that her colleagues would have “blood on their hands” should a bill banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth becomes law. (As Montana’s only transgender lawmaker, she knows whereof she speaks. The undeniable fact is that without access to medical care that can saves their lives, transgender suicide rates are sure to remain dangerously high.) The GOP’s shameful vote was compounded when Rep. Zephyr’s supporters were forcefully removed from the House gallery for chanting “let her speak!” And it reached appalling proportions when the House voted along strict party lines to expel Rep. Zephyr from the House floor for the remainder of this legislative session.
A defining characteristic of fascism is its aggressive intolerance of dissent. While all 68 Republican House members are to blame for the actions against their elected colleague from Missoula, a few merit special mention for their roles, including Speaker of the Montana House Matt Regier, Majority House Leader Sue Vinton, Rep. Caleb Hinkle and the members of the Montana Freedom Caucus.
The amazing irony of it all is that by successfully silencing her within their bailiwick of the state House chamber in Helena, Republicans have ensured that her voice now reaches far and wide. The attacks against her have drawn the attention of national and international media, carrying her message across our nation and around the globe. Ms. Zephyr has suddenly become a prominent national spokeswoman for transgender rights. Good for her. May her courage and eloquence help win greater acceptance for transgender people everywhere.
Betty Stroock
Bozeman
