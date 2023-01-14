There are almost no words to describe the shock, disappointment and disgust I feel toward the churches of the Gallatin Valley, for their utter silence when the Born-Alive Infant Protection referendum was on the Montana ballot this November.
Saving the lives of precious children is far more than “politics.” It is a moral and spiritual battle, which is exactly the realm in which our churches claim to operate. Instead, they sing their hymns and pass their collection plates, while totally abandoning God’s innocent little children who cry out for their help.
As a direct result of corporate Christianity remaining hidden inside its buildings, saying and doing nothing, LR-131 was narrowly defeated, and these poor little children will never receive society’s compassionate and saving hand, even when born fully alive outside of their mother’s womb. Voters were simply hoodwinked by the fear mongering and outright lies of the medical community, that devoted piles of money to advancing the absurd notion that mothers would not be allowed to hold their dying child! (We should each ask our own doctors if they were personally supporting this shameful fear-through-lies campaign.)
The timid silence of local churches reminds me of the German churches that were told to sing their hymns louder, so as to drown out the sound of the boxcars carrying little Jewish families down the tracks to the concentration camps. As Christian martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer put it, “to not speak is to speak. To not act is to act.”
Kim Lewis
Belgrade
