The following bumper sticker caught my eye: "I believe in FREEDOM, what do you believe in?" Well, how can anyone argue with that, especially in a democracy where everyone is equal under the law?
But on second thought I realized that my basic assumptions in reference to freedom, equality, and respect for others were not quite shared. The owner of that car with the prominently displayed sticker, at this time of the COVID pandemic — of the vaccinated and unvaccinated, the masked and unmasked — was making another point: “I have the freedom not to be vaccinated and and not to wear a mask. Who cares about you?” But what of this from Galatians 5:14: “serve one another in love”? And this from Corinthians 8-9: “Take care that this liberty of yours does not somehow become a stumbling block for the weak,” that is, those who are immunocompromised and cannot be vaccinated at this time? And this from Philippians 2:4: “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others”?
John Donne, dean of St. Paul's Cathedral in London from 1621 until his death in 1631, put it in this way: “No man is an island,/ Entire of itself./ Every man is a piece of the continent,/ A part of the main. . . .Any man's death diminishes me,/ Because I am involved in mankind ... .”
These principles seem to have been forgotten by a portion of our countrymen and women who do not believe in science or common sense — and, even more — refuse to follow these highest of ethical laws. As Elie Wiesel, who survived two years in Auschwitz, wrote, “ The opposite of love is not hate, it's indifference.”