There is a difference between believing something to be so, and knowing it. Many people seem to be confusing the two. The necessary and sufficient conditions for knowing that an event is knowable are, first, that it is, in fact, true. Second, that the knower can be sure of it. And lastly, that she or he has the right to make the assertion, that is, does not suffer from mental defect or other cognitive impairment (based on Ayer, 1956). And how might one be sure? This entails assessing the authority of the source, the educational or experiential basis of the person or organization making a claim; and determining the presence of absence of bias. It also means determining whether the content is directly germane to the issue being evaluated, and whether it is current, understanding that not all relevant materials might necessarily be the most recent.
In today’s deeply polarized environment, it is worth considering this approach to assertion of knowledge. The election was/was not stolen. The vaccines are/are not effective. The wolf population in Montana does/does not need to be more aggressively managed. When someone makes a claim on one of these topics, is she or he in a position to assert knowledge of it? Or simply belief? Does she or he have the authority based on education and experience to make the claim, and if there is bias, is it clearly and transparently stated?
There is a difference between believing something to be so, and knowing it. Each of us needs to apply the intellectual rigor to be able to make this distinction with a particular focus on seeing one’s way through the miasmic fog of disinformation that swirls around the world wide web.
