Letter to the editor: Dialogue on schools' equity work should continue Henry Kriegel Jul 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The little people have spoken and it has upset the Bozeman Chronicle’s editorial board. How dare parents and local citizens express concerns about the introduction of elements of Critical Race Theory into our schools?The term equity or equitable opportunities and its use in the school district’s Equity Advisory Committee vision statement and proposed policy is likely the tip of the iceberg.As the Chronicle reported on April 17, “Bozeman School’s Equity Task Force Outlines Goals to Tackle Racial Justice Issues,” the task force chose first to study Ibram X. Kendi’s book, “How to be an Anti-Racist”. Kendi is one of the nation’s foremost “CRT scholars.” The article quotes task force member Chris Young-Greer: “By practicing anti-racist and anti-racist work, we can effect change in what was historically and continues to be an unjust world because anti-racists know that racial inequity is fueled by racist policies.” At the two recent school board meetings, the super-majority of those who spoke were CRT opponents. The common thread in testimony: The purpose of education is to unlock the genius within the child. If certain students need additional support, educators should address individual needs—not assume that everyone within a “group” divided by race, sex or gender have the same needs. Bozeman is a very welcoming city. CRT is a top-down divisive theory that relegates people as either victims and/or victimizers. We should judge people based on their character, not by the color of their skin. We believe in equal opportunity for all—not in equity.We appreciated the school board hearing our concerns. After all, they are elected officials and are accountable by those who are affected by their decisions. We appreciate the co-superintendent’s 10-page “Talking Points” document. It was informative yet concerning. Let the dialogue continue and not be stifled or belittled by anyone. Henry Kriegel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Editorial Board Crt Politics Chris Young-greer Bozeman Chronicle Anti-racist Opportunity Ibram X. Kendi Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Clubs, Sunday, July 25, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington the right choice for municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. A complicated line: The work of splitting Montana into two congressional districts — again Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Spike in COVID-19 cases is tragic, unnecessary Posted: July 24, 2021 Letter to the editor: 'Wokeness' on the editorial page misses the mark Posted: July 24, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back