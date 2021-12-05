Letter to the editor: Developments seek to sever us from our history Richard Brown Dec 5, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s historical buildings are the most prominent evidence of our history connecting us to that history. Andy Holloran is planning severing us from our history by razing architect Fred F. Willson’s 1918 Deaconess Hospital on Lamme. What will he be allowed to raze next? The 1919 Ellen Theater? The 1927 Baxter Hotel? The 1931 Hamill Apartments? The 1928 BonTon Bakery? The 1937 Hathorn Building? The 1938 Irving school? Does anyone out there care about our history? Richard BrownBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Andy Holloran Building Building Industry Irving Hathorn Building Baxter Hotel Fred F. Willson Apartment Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Editorial: A way the hospital could help with housing Posted: 36 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Thinking more comprehensively about the holidays Posted: Dec. 4, 2021 Construction nears completion on Big Sky housing project Posted: Dec. 4, 2021 Letter to the editor: Government hinders prosperity to increase its power Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 Letter to the editor: Simple actions for the public good a tiny sacrifice Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you worried about the rise of the omicron variant? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back