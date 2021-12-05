Support Local Journalism


Bozeman’s historical buildings are the most prominent evidence of our history connecting us to that history. Andy Holloran is planning severing us from our history by razing architect Fred F. Willson’s 1918 Deaconess Hospital on Lamme. What will he be allowed to raze next? The 1919 Ellen Theater? The 1927 Baxter Hotel? The 1931 Hamill Apartments? The 1928 BonTon Bakery?

The 1937 Hathorn Building? The 1938 Irving school? Does anyone out there care about our history?

Richard Brown

Bozeman

