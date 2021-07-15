I wish to thank the Chronicle for its coverage of the proposed Bridger Meadows subdivision and its potential destruction of a sensitive riparian area. Not all “infill” is the same. We are not talking about some vacant lot! While it is true that citizens do wish that undeveloped land “with frolicking deer will remain that way forever,” this is hardly an excuse to deliberately destroy the increasingly scarce wetlands along the Gallatin River, especially land that is open to all citizens as they walk, jog, bike, and exercise along the trail system.
I write, however, to call attention to another deleterious effect of the Bridger Meadows development. The road to be built to service the 16 detached residences slices directly through the private cul-de-sac of the Links Condo subdivision and onto Birdie Drive. The intersection of Birdie Drive and Bridger Canyon Road has already been the basis of numerous complaints to the city regarding congestion and safety. Winter conditions reduce this corridor to one lane. This intersection, which now services west Boylan and the finished Links condos, is already contentious. What will happen when the unfinished Links residences are occupied, the 16 homes planned for Bridger Meadows are added, and the planned high density housing slated for the east side of Birdie Drive are built?
The planning board is “planning” the deliberate destruction of a valuable wetland and the deliberate worsening of an already congested, and at times hazardous, intersection. Jennifer Madgic calls the development “painful” infill, I call this a painful lack of courage of her convictions.