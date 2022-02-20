Increasingly, there is conflict in Bozeman between developers who wish to put up large multi-story housing units and people who live in the neighboring areas. Bozeman is in great need of more housing and so there is a lot of pressure to allow bigger, taller developments with relatively small individual living spaces, (though not typically affordable units). In addition, while there is a lot of wording in city plans about “compatible” development, it is mostly toothless rhetoric.
In actuality, practically nothing protects existing neighbors in communities with mostly one and two-story houses from having a four or five-story box-like behemoth of a building go up literally so close to them that they can see nothing else. Where is the protection for residents who see their neighborhoods transformed and their property values go down? Surely, there must be ways to ensure some balance in this whole process.
Like other forward-thinking, fast growing small cities, we need some regulatory guidelines for such situations. We need city planners and our elected officials to do more to protect existing homeowners and established neighborhoods, and not just approve developments because they meet building standards or delay sprawl. Good planning, regulations, and sensitivity to what is already here are the only shields we have against uncontrolled, incompatible development.
There are examples of welcome, thoughtful developments in Bozeman — developments that fit in. Bridger View comes to mind. City officials could start by examining what developments like that have done right, and how they meet the goals of both providing new and affordable housing and preserving existing neighborhoods. Development regulations should never be a “one-size-fits-all” set of guidelines. They need to take into account the specific lots and surrounding areas and neighborhoods where the development is proposed.
