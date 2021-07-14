This letter is concerning Bridger Meadows development near Glen Lake Rotary Park. It will be a landlocked, 16 home cul de sac built upon a sensitive riparian area. The only exit will be on Birdie Drive to Bridger Drive. Every week day Birdie Drive is totally parked with buses, vehicles, trucks and cars, making two-way traffic difficult at best and impossible during winter snow conditions. Bridger Drive is a busy street, soon to be busier with the Story Mill Development. This subdivision will have a big impact on added traffic.
In addition, Bridger Meadows is asking the city to relax six of its own development codes. One of these allows being closer to the East Gallatin River than allowable by city standards. On wet years, this land is known to flood extensively, already impacting neighboring developments regularly in the spring.
The people on the planning board June 21 all had questions and doubts about the development's impact on nearby residents, wetlands, and vehicle access. None of the concerns and doubts were adequately addressed by the developer. Yet the board voted 6-1 to approve the preliminary plat.
When the city commission considers the development on July 21, 2021, I would hope they would look at Birdie Drive and Bridger Drive on a weekday to see the already existing congestion. I hope they consider a cul de sac with seven homes and continuing street with six more homes and one exit through the Links condominiums. I hope they consider the wetlands and the effect this development will have on existing homes. The city commissioners' decision will have a lasting effect on many people and issues.