It’s not just people in search of housing anymore. Thanks to the June 13-15, 2023, bulldozing project at the Canyon Gate residential and commercial development site, an estimated 140 native, mature cottonwoods, comprising two groves and several smaller stands of trees, were leveled during peak bird nesting season, thus displacing hundreds of birds, as well as thousands of beneficial insects, and dozens of mammals.
In search of new homes are bald eagles, red-tailed hawks, sandhill cranes, and many species of songbirds — including common yellowthroats, yellow warblers, warbling vireos, willow flycatchers, Lincoln’s sparrows, Swainson’s thrushes, house wrens, veerys, song sparrows, American robins, pine siskins, yellow-rumped warblers, western meadowlarks, tree swallows, house finches, black-capped chickadees, and kingbirds. Mammals displaced include moose, black bear, and white-tailed deer.
What a terrible loss. Many of the displaced birds, insects, and mammals cannot simply switch to living in an urban environment because the cottonwoods provided them with essential habitat. And, what a loss it is for the future human residents. Imagine what a special, natural park this could have been with a progressive and thoughtful site design.
I believe this casualty of development could have been prevented had our city staff and commissioners enforced existing city development codes that require preservation of existing trees and landscape when possible. However, they knowingly chose not to. What? Yes. Learn more by watching the April 18, 2023- City Commission Meeting.
While new building is necessary, Bozeman residents can’t tolerate this kind of scorched-Earth development any longer. Better integration with nature is essential to our survival. Our city needs to adopt a more environmentally responsible approach to managing development by requiring new development to preserve existing mature, native trees and wildlife habitat, or to at least enforce the existing development codes. We all benefit from healthy, intact, ecosystems.
Marcia Kaveney
Bozeman
