Attorney General Austin Knudsen has decided development is more important than our rivers in southwest Montana. According to Knudsen, allowing Montana voters to decide whether the Madison and Gallatin Rivers should be permanently protected from water pollution is unconstitutional.
There is nothing unconstitutional about this petition. If anything, we are adhering to the Montana Constitution by acknowledging that Montanans are entitled to a clean environment as stated in Article IX, Section 1. If anything, having the AG deny its citizens their right to petition their own government is unconstitutional. Knudsen has done democracy and Montana a great disservice by deciding citizens cannot start collecting signatures to get initiative I-24 on the November ballot.
I-24 will designate the Gallatin River from the boundary of Yellowstone to the confluence of Spanish Creek and the Madison River from Hebgen Lake to Ennis Lake as Outstanding Resource Waters. The designation would permanently prohibit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality from issuing developers a permit to discharge water pollution into the state’s rivers. Montana rivers are more important than vacation houses in Big Sky.
We ask the public to support Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, Gallatin Wildlife Association, and Montana Rivers as they highlight democracy against the Attorney General’s heavy-handed decision in the Montana Supreme Court. Write Letters to the Editor, visit with elected lawmakers, donate time and money to the organizations. Evidently, we cannot count on our elected officials to protect Montana. We have to do it ourselves. It is time to restore environmental justice to our state. We may fail, but at least we have the right to try.
