It is early evening, March 2021. I have just walked the western boundary of my property adjacent to where Cross Harbor Capital/Lone Mountain Land is transforming 50 acres at the core of Gallatin Gateway into a high density slum of 354 “front doors.” My eyes are burning from the exhaust of diesel generators curing concrete for a sewage treatment plant that will be just a few feet from my property. My head is throbbing with the vibrations from the generators, and I am inside my house with the doors and windows closed.
One year ago, on a calm evening like this, I might have listened to the Cottonwood elk herd coming off the hill. I might have listened to coyotes in the field. I might have listened to great horned owls in our trees. I might just have listened to my own thoughts. But tonight I listen to none of that, and I wonder will I ever again?
At what point do we decide enough is enough? At what point do we value what we have rather than mourn what we have lost?
Cross Harbor Capital/Lone Mountain Land claim they will be good neighbors. I am wondering when that might begin.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.