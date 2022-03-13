It is truly unfair that developers in Bozeman can receive exceptions to existing zoning and development regulations, but when residents ask that city officials also respect the regulations regarding the compatibility of new development with existing neighborhoods, the officials turn a blind eye.
The Bozeman Community Plan says “the needs of new and existing development coexist and they should remain in balance; neither should overwhelm the other.”
The Bozeman project design division 38.500.010 supposedly “ensures that new development within existing neighborhoods are compatible with and enhance the character of Bozeman’s neighborhoods.”
The current Residential/Office regulations states that any development “would blend well with adjacent land uses.”
Bozeman Zoning section 38.230.100 A.7 says new development should have “compatibility with and sensitivity to the immediate environment of the site and the adjacent neighborhoods and other approved developments relative to architectural design, building mass, neighborhood identity, landscaping, historical character, orientation of buildings on the site, and visual integration.”
Why, for example, should a proposed development such as Six Range on West Babcock be allowed to build huge, 4-story white “industrial” block condo buildings in the midst of long-established, mostly 2-story family neighborhoods like the award-winning Valley West?
The existing neighborhoods are not anti-development or NIMBYs. We know that Bozeman needs housing. In this neighborhood, ICON apartments made every attempt to fit in, keeping heights down and using compatible materials and colors. In contrast, the developer of Six Range proudly proclaims its Scandinavian architecture creates “a neighborhood unlike any other that currently exists here.”
Marcia Kaveney, who participated in the growth policy public engagement process, says the city is ignoring the growth policy goal to “encourage Bozeman’s sense of place by recognizing and honoring the history and character of neighborhoods and buildings.” Amen, Marcia.
