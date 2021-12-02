Letter to the editor: Developer shouldn't ignore the power of high water Gary Shanafelt Dec 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I recently read with interest the front page article on the “Glampground” controversy proposed on the floodplain on the Gallatin River near Gallatin Gateway. My wife and I experienced three “100-year floods” in Estes Park, Colorado in 1976, 1982 and 2013 which resulted in over 140 lives lost and tens of millions of dollars lost due to property damage. Canyon roads were almost completely washed away and people and property were lost forever never to be found.If the developer of this property entertains the idea that he will have the warning and time to remove his portable lodgings as well as give ample warning to his guests to leave the property in case of high water or a flood I would suggest that he review news articles on the above floods I mentioned. In the event of high water or flood, everything in the area or on the ground of the low lying area will be downstream or buried. In the case of the 1976 Big Thompson flood in Estes Park, 11 inches of rain fell in the night, in total darkness at the top of the canyon which essentially washed everything in it’s path out the bottom of the canyon 28 miles away including homes, concrete bridges, automobiles and unfortunately many people. Having seen the damage which water is capable of and having worked to assist those impacted by these tragedies we are believers in the power of high water. Gary ShanafeltBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Canyon Flood High Water Geophysics Journalism Building Industry Geology Estes Park Developer Warning Controversy Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Don't fly drones into your neighbor's airspace Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Building in a floodplain dangerous, unnecessary Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Letter to the editor: Patriots don't resort to violence to solve problems Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Editorial: Watch the impacts of ADU changes closely Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Letter to the editor: How long before Daines, Rosendale claim credit for infrastructure package? Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you travel for Thanksgiving? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back