With a daughter living in Houston, Texas, I have been suffering at long distance through her no electricity for 48 hours, no heat, eventual burst water pipes, and no anything around her for lack of electric power due to too much demand on the system.
Demand at 16 degrees exceeded capacity so power was cut off. Some 18% of that power comes from wind turbine generation, which all froze. Imagine my surprise when both AP articles on the situation reprinted in the 17 Feb Chronicle failed to mention that. Would that not be of interest as Bozeman tries to move toward all sustainable energy? And what about the double whammy of minus 33 degrees on those vehicle battery packs and that additional draw on electricity?
I guess we will all need back-up generators. Oh no. They use fossil fuel. Just saying. A little common sense and telling “the rest of the story” might just be in order.
