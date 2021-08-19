Letter to the editor: Despite Will's column, climate change a real threat Cathy Whitlock Aug 19, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save George Will’s assertion that climate change is not an existential threat (published Aug. 12) is beyond the pale. It only adds to one’s sense of despair to see inaccurate and discredited arguments about climate change in print.The column comes at a time when this July is reported to be the warmest month ever recorded, when hundreds of people have died from extreme heat and floods, and when the West is experiencing uncontrolled wildfires and health-damaging smoke. Ironically, the International Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth Assessment report was released this week as well, providing the most up-to-date physical understanding of climate change available (https://www.ipcc.ch/report/sixth-assessment-report-working-group-i/). The picture it paints is sobering. Published every four years, IPCC reports are the gold standard of climate assessments, written by hundreds of international climate scientists drawing on thousands of scientific publications. The new assessment builds on previous reports with a more complete array of climate observations, better understanding of natural climate variability, and improvements in climate models. It pulls no punches, stating that “it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere, and biosphere.” Global temperatures are ~2oF warmer now than in 1850-1900, with most of the rise in recent decades. According to the Montana Climate Assessment, our state has warmed 2-3oF since 1950. Warming is creating weather and climate extremes here and across the globe. No matter what is done, we’re facing rising temperatures through mid-century with 4-6oF warming likely in Montana.Sadly, global warming is the legacy we bequeath our children and grandchildren. Contrary to Will’s dismissal of the problem, global, state, and local action is needed now if we are to leave the planet in any reasonable shape for future generations. The question to ask is who benefits from business-as-usual complacency in light of the urgency of the problem. Cathy Whitlock Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Climate Change Assessment Meteorology Publishing Ecology Climate George Will Global Warming Extreme Report Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Where is the outrage for abandoning Afghanistan? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Democratic Party has been hijacked by Marxists Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Republican Party a threat to America's democracy Posted: 12 a.m. Much needed rain arrives in Bozeman, but may not help with fires and drought Posted: Aug. 18, 2021 Letter to the editor: Daines should back things that benefit all Montanans Posted: Aug. 18, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back