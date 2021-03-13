Okay, let’s look at some Bozeman statistics:
2000 population: 28,253
2020 population: 52,619
Bozeman was ranked the number one fastest growing micropolitan for the fourth year in a row. By the end of 2021, Bozeman’s metro area is estimated to be 95,000 with the Gallatin County’s population to be between 89,500 to 122,000 people.
The growth of Bozeman, according to the 2020 census, has risen at a rate of 74%.
In that time, 2 new elementary schools, one middle school and a new high school have been built as well as additions to several of the other public schools. Yet, no new recreation facility has been built for the community in these builds and remodels. They have been vetoed out due to cost.
The swim center was built in 1974. At that time, there was one swim team. As of now, we not only have two high school swim teams, we also have two independent swim teams, masters and synchronized using the swim center.
Bogert's outside pool was built in 1939 and refurbished in 1974, the same year the swim center was built. These are the only public pools in the entire county.
In 2013, the city of Bozeman, along with the YMCA, conducted a study that showed that 35% of residents used the swim center within that year, possibly more would use it if it was open more hours and was more accessible.
So let’s figure this out. Our once town is now a micropolitan with the expansion not stopping anytime soon. Yet, we have very little options for affordable recreation in Bozeman.
Why don’t we have any more swimming pools in not only Bozeman proper, but the entire Gallatin County?
But go ahead city commissioners, approve another massive subdivision.
