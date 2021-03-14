"January 6th, a very dark day for our country ... I categorically condemn all violence..."
Sheer nonsense, of course; we knew that all Republican Senators knew that Trump personally assembled those "domestic terrorists" breaking into our Capitol. All Republicans knew it days before voting. We and those Republicans saw many videos showing Trump telling them "Fight!"
Senator, you say you voted to "...acquit President Trump of a second impeachment, believing his trial was unconstitutional." Despite knowing Trump sent them to fight? That he knew they carried guns and would use them? And perhaps the most important evidence, was when Trump yelled "We are going down to the Capitol and I will be there with you!"
More from you, senator: "Going forward the focus must be to arrest and prosecute the domestic terrorists who broke into our Capitol, attacked law enforcement officers, sought to cause harm, and tried to disrupt the Congressional peaceful transfer of power." However, you keep ignoring that it was Trump ordering them to Washington, to the Capitol, rallying them to get Pence and Pelosi, the leading woman Democrat. You knew it, senator, as did your colleagues, surely before casting your votes. It’s definite in the pictures, and in the videos — all before you and the other Republican senators voted!
Senator, you should know, that despite your lying, we will always remember, know, and speak the truth.
