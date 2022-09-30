Bob Brown had a guest column for the 09/21/22 Chronicle on judicial independence. He sees no comparison between Montana Supreme Court candidates Ingrid Gustafson and James Brown, decrying support for James Brown by the Montana Republican Party.
In an ideal world I could agree with Bob Brown's column. I applaud Montana Senator Burton Wheeler's effort to keep President Roosevelt from packing the US Supreme Court. That is not the US today. Democrats ardently support packing the US Supreme Court. With the Clintons we became a nation of the lawyers, by the lawyers, and for the lawyers. Democrats run our law schools, filing suits over anything or anybody with whom they disagree. Lawyers routinely shop for like-minded judges to achieve desired ends. Politics is everywhere including the FBI and the Department of Justice.
We try to discern candidates who will support personal beliefs. Given media and ballot information regarding judicial candidates, good decisions are impossible. Bob Brown is being very naive. I applaud the Montana Republican Party for their open support for James Brown. I would encourage the Montana Democratic Party to announce support for judicial candidates they favor. It would help my decisions.
Bill Pound
Bozeman
