Letter to the editor: Dems' cancel everything, replace with nothing policy Glenn Puffer Jan 1, 2022

The Democrats and their media and celebrity propagandists then and now like to cast Trump as a tyrant and his administration as a collection of immoral, power-hungry robber barons. Therefore, when newly in power the Democrats have made it their first priority to cancel all things Trump, regardless of the damage that practice has done to the prosperity, safety, security and unity of the nation. In less than a year the disasters of illegal immigration, energy, employment, inflation, crime and foreign policy, not the least of which was the criminally botched withdrawal from Afghanistan stand as stark testimony to the Democrats "cancel everything and replace it with — nothing" policy.

And speaking of tyrants and robber barons, nothing better characterizes the Democrat mentality and agenda, especially with regard to their multi-trillion dollar "Build Back Better" social programs boondoggle, than this quote from C. S. Lewis: "Of all the tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under the omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience."

Glenn Puffer
Ennis