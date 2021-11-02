Letter to the editor: Dems' bill a place to start on long-ignored problems Austin Carter Nov 2, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It was amusing to read Senator Daines’ commentary on the horrors of the Democratic omnibus bill.The bill has a hefty cost but it also contains many needed provisions — medical to climate. Maybe some trimming might be in order. If he had addressed the bill from that aspect, it would be a weightier argument. Instead, he tells us vaguely scary stories of ruin. We’ve heard it all before.An inspection of his “J’accuse” diatribe shows his true masters. This bill is a dark cloud for the wealthy and corporations who have enjoyed sunny profits under GOP protection.Daines claims it is the largest tax increase in 50 years. Maybe, if you are a corporation or make more than $400,000 a year. Daines says it threatens small business by taking away the 20% small business cut in the 2017 Trump tax bill. Maybe. But does he tell you that this, like individual tax cuts, ends in 2025? Corporations and the wealthy enjoy permanent tax cuts.He swears to block “Bernie’s Green New Deal,” foretelling rolling blackouts if approved. How does the public suffer by considering clean ways for energy?Then, he pulled out that frightening chestnut — the “Death Tax.” There is no Montana inheritance tax. The federal inheritance tax affects only 1 percent of Americans — those of us who leave this earth with more than $11 million and $23 million for couples. Considering the tax dodges available, I am sure junior can still afford a new sports car as he slumbers through Harvard.This bill isn't a fix for everything, but it might be a place to start on some long-ignored problems. Daines has no vision of America beyond that of his next fundraiser dinner, safely hidden from view from voters who cannot afford to have his ear. Austin CarterBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daines Bill Corporation Economics Revenue Commerce Inheritance Tax Small Business Place Sports Car Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Teachers are caring, compassionate, not radical Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Donald Trump poses a danger to the United States Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: Oct. 31, 2021 People in business for Oct. 31, 2021 Posted: Oct. 31, 2021 Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: Oct. 31, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back