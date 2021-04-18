Conservative thoughts about Democrats in general, albeit not every individual:
They don't care about illegal immigration because they plan to gain votes from these people.
They don't care about election integrity because they intend to win every election whatever it takes.
They don't care about the Electoral College because eliminating it allows them to govern the whole country.
They don't care about bipartisanship because it will be irrelevant when they become the only party.
They don't care about congressional gridlock because they want the country run by executive orders.
They don't care about packing our courts because states would have no hope of stopping executive orders.
They don't care about censorship because they are confident they will be the censors.
They don't care about the cancel culture because they plan to do the cancellations.
They don't care about hypocrisy because each talking point stands calculated to advance the party.
They don't care about China becoming a supreme world power because they intend to emulate the CCP.
They don't care about destructive riots in the cities because they don't believe in private property.
They don't care about the Citizens United Supreme Court decision because now the money flows to them.
They don't care about people getting shot because every shooting helps justify gun control.
They don't care about a politicized military because when force becomes the only way to rule they intend to be the only force.
Democrats apparently don't care about anybody or anything except gaining complete political power. Traditional America be damned! Rousseau wins.