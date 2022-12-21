In Arizona (Dec. 6), President Biden said he had “more important things to do” than visit the nearby US/Mexican border. He flew there from Washington for a 16-minute speech at a computer-chip factory. Is this not dereliction of duty at the highest level?
To say we're in the midst of an invasion, a national crisis that 2 million have illegally crossed the border since Biden took office, is an understatement. Countless drug traffickers responsible for major crimes and the deaths of thousands of Americans, and human traffickers responsible for the sexual exploitation of women and children transported throughout America, are rampant. Make no mistake. Democrats are not soft on crime. They are pro-crime; their end justifies the means.
The agenda of today’s Democratic Party is not pro-American. They have joined the forces of global governance in the elimination of the sovereign nation state. There is nothing “democratic” about them. “We, the People,” sit in the back of the bus while authoritarians, including billionaires Bill Gates, George Soros, and Mark Zuckerberg, are in the driver’s seat. They are fully supported by Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer.
In the European Union, entire nations and their citizens live under the tyranny of “unelected-by-the people,” president Ursula von der Leyen and her European Commission. While individual countries elect their leaders, they function under the boot of von der Leyen. Leader of these despots and the global “Great Reset,” is World Economic Forum chairman, Klaus Schwab. Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer fully support the WEF agenda. Even Pope Francis celebrates the godless WEF agenda. Paradoxically, senior Schwab adviser, Yuval Noah Harari, proclaims “Stories about Jesus, the Son Of God, is fake news”
This Christmas, in the midst of worldwide darkness, we celebrate the birth of the incarnation of absolute truth and light, Jesus Christ.
Peter Arnone
Bozeman
