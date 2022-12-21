Let the news come to you

In Arizona (Dec. 6), President Biden said he had “more important things to do” than visit the nearby US/Mexican border. He flew there from Washington for a 16-minute speech at a computer-chip factory. Is this not dereliction of duty at the highest level?

To say we're in the midst of an invasion, a national crisis that 2 million have illegally crossed the border since Biden took office, is an understatement. Countless drug traffickers responsible for major crimes and the deaths of thousands of Americans, and human traffickers responsible for the sexual exploitation of women and children transported throughout America, are rampant. Make no mistake. Democrats are not soft on crime. They are pro-crime; their end justifies the means.

The agenda of today’s Democratic Party is not pro-American. They have joined the forces of global governance in the elimination of the sovereign nation state. There is nothing “democratic” about them. “We, the People,” sit in the back of the bus while authoritarians, including billionaires Bill Gates, George Soros, and Mark Zuckerberg, are in the driver’s seat. They are fully supported by Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer.

