Letter to the editor: Democrats contemptuously think we're all fools Peter Arnone Aug 20, 2021 4 hrs ago

They have neither shame nor conscience. They are lawless and flagrantly un-American. Bullies of censorship and cancel-culture, Montana's Sen. Jon Tester would know. He's one of them. He's a Democrat.How can anyone take seriously or trust anything proposed by Democrats? While threatening Americans with their heavy-handed mask mandates and COVID-19 "vaccine passports," they have encouraged and financed thousands of COVID-19 infected illegal migrants to enter and disperse throughout the country without treatment. At the same time, anti-communist Cuban political refugees are turned away as they cross treacherous waters to Florida and freedom. While Joe Biden has condemned crack cocaine users to harsh prison sentences, his son Hunter, with video evidence, escapes accountability for the same, and more. Likewise, hundreds of criminals were released for burning and pillaging Democrat-controlled cities and government buildings last summer, while so-called Trump "insurrectionists" at the Jan. 20 Capitol riot languish in prison without due process. While Democrats flaunt their hypocrisy and double-standards, the Democratic media remains silent.America's imperious Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and co-dictator, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, are the corrupt power behind the Washington political establishment. Their absolute control represents the absolute abuse of power they are imposing on our country. The perpetually befuddled Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are merely figureheads. Democrats have insisted that voter ID is racist, only to later insist they've always been for it. They've been vocal proponents of defunding the police, only to flip-flop and make the absurd accusation that Republicans have been anti-police. They will say and do whatever is necessary not to advance what is good for Americans, but their anti-American, anti-freedom, godless socialist agenda.Only Democrats would deny they've embraced Marxist ideology and tactics to undermine our country. They contemptuously think we are all fools. Concerned and awakened Americans see this ever so clearly. Peter ArnoneBozeman