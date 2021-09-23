Support Local Journalism


If by chance we human beings survive this grisly political and historic moment, it will be in spite of our inclinations, not because of some greatness in ourselves.

In our country, we have two political parties: one, the GOP, that believes government is forbidden from helping regular people; the other, the Democratic Party, that thinks their appearance of wanting to help suffices. The first is violently misguided, the other false and feckless. The result of their occasional spitball fights in the halls of government is a continuing disaster for us all.

It is easy to lambast the ignorant bellicosity of Republicans, but armchair criticism of their histrionic political suicide mission, especially from leftists, amounts to nothing and fails to relieve the migraine caused by proximity to their noisy spiritual crackup. Clearly, Democrats in Washington need to seize the moment, to assume the mantle of responsibility, and to actually govern—that is, do something to materially improve the lives of people.

Meanwhile, one can only hope voters in the state of Montana will awaken to the fact that our GOP governor, legislators, and officials are filling their political bellies with handouts from greasy anti-government 1 percenters. Montana GOP officials freakishly scream and chatter “liberty, liberty, liberty!” to squelch the pain of feeling its lack. They renounced the burden of autonomy for the freedom to do only what they’re told.

The GOP is a scandal, a gory wreck, a lingering menace, and a stumbling block on the way to a politics that improves people’s lives. However, a bigger scandal would be Democrats failing to seize the day. A bigger scandal would be a Democratic Party that makes shaming the GOP its vocation and abdicates from the responsibility to lead us past this wreckage to a better place.

Steve Kirchhoff

Bozeman

