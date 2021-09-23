Letter to the editor: Democrats can't abdicate their responsibility to lead Steve Kirchhoff Sep 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If by chance we human beings survive this grisly political and historic moment, it will be in spite of our inclinations, not because of some greatness in ourselves.In our country, we have two political parties: one, the GOP, that believes government is forbidden from helping regular people; the other, the Democratic Party, that thinks their appearance of wanting to help suffices. The first is violently misguided, the other false and feckless. The result of their occasional spitball fights in the halls of government is a continuing disaster for us all.It is easy to lambast the ignorant bellicosity of Republicans, but armchair criticism of their histrionic political suicide mission, especially from leftists, amounts to nothing and fails to relieve the migraine caused by proximity to their noisy spiritual crackup. Clearly, Democrats in Washington need to seize the moment, to assume the mantle of responsibility, and to actually govern—that is, do something to materially improve the lives of people. Meanwhile, one can only hope voters in the state of Montana will awaken to the fact that our GOP governor, legislators, and officials are filling their political bellies with handouts from greasy anti-government 1 percenters. Montana GOP officials freakishly scream and chatter “liberty, liberty, liberty!” to squelch the pain of feeling its lack. They renounced the burden of autonomy for the freedom to do only what they’re told.The GOP is a scandal, a gory wreck, a lingering menace, and a stumbling block on the way to a politics that improves people’s lives. However, a bigger scandal would be Democrats failing to seize the day. A bigger scandal would be a Democratic Party that makes shaming the GOP its vocation and abdicates from the responsibility to lead us past this wreckage to a better place. Steve KirchhoffBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Democrats Gop Politics Institutes Official Governor Political Party Responsibility Liberty Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bozeman Symphony on the right track, deserves support Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: The GOP's insistence on keeping pandemic going Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Leaders should work to ensure safe, livable climate Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: River protections will benefit future generations Posted: 12 a.m. Potential development near Story Mill park draws early pushback Posted: 5 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back