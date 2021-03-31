The blue pill, or red pill? Predictably, the Democrat Party has chosen the blue pill, embracing the matrix of delusion and blissful ignorance. As White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says, there’s no crisis at the southern border, simply a challenge. Senate Majority Leader Schumer says Joe Biden “inherited” a mess on the Mexican border from former President Trump. Speaker Pelosi says climate change is causing a “humanitarian challenge” at the border.
The inhumane separation of migrant children from their parents, the raping of young boys and girls, their enslavement into human sex trafficking, and the misery and death of victims of drug traffickers, are merely collateral damage for Biden, Schumer, Pelosi — and Jon Tester, in their quest to “change America.”
For those choosing the red pill of truth, honesty, and hard reality, the border chaos is a crisis and catastrophe. That the Democratic Party remains willfully blind, and complicit, Americans must ask why.
In our faces, Democrats are more interested in implementing an un-American, foreign inspired agenda within the United States, rather than government of, by, and for our people. In his “Build Back Better'' catchphrase while running for president, Joe Biden borrowed the slogan from the international cabal who are pushing for a world with open borders, an open society, and no national, cultural identities. Donald Trump, the fly in the ointment, was eliminated to accomplish their progressive, globalist intentions.
George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, Antonio Guterres’ United Nations, and even communist China-supporting Pope Francis, are calling for a ”New World Order,” a “Great Reset” of global centralized authority. At the expense of freedom-loving, independent-minded people everywhere, they are achieving their totalitarian nightmare.
To enhance the public discussion on issues, the Chronicle encourages letters from our readers. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Thank-you letters, letters in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. We will also not knowingly print letters sent to other publications.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.