Letter to the editor: Democratic Party has been hijacked by Marxists

Dan Klusmann
Aug 19, 2021

Warning: the Democratic Party has been hijacked by Marxists. Supporters only prove they've been indoctrinated into a path to destroy our country! They call efforts to ensure a voting system free of fraud as an "attack on democracy." They inflict us with "white guilt" and infect young minds by portraying the U.S. as an "evil" society, yet they can't point to a single country that has ever done more than we to promote freedom and prosperity for all citizens.They're good with COVID-19 mandates for us but say nothing about an open invitation for illegals to break our laws and spread the disease in communities across America while cartels, human traffickers and drug smugglers cheer on Democrat stupidity.They fly around in their personal jets while scaring us that the world is coming to an end due to our use of fossil fuel. (Read George Will's article in the 8/12 Chronicle or read "Unsettled" by Obama Energy Department senior scientist Steven Koonin if you really want the truth on climate change.) Dems go mum when it comes to defunding our police while crime runs rampant and their leaders spend millions on private security for themselves. They openly raise bail money for BLM rioters and think nothing of the billions of dollars in damage done to our once beautiful cities.The president is begging OPEC to pump more oil after canceling the Keystone pipeline on day one. His clean energy plan benefits China more than the U.S. Democrat mayors and governors illustrate their stupidity on a daily basis — the Oregon governor just signed a bill that says high school students can graduate without being able to read, write, or understand math. The dumbing down of America is upon us thanks to the Democratic Marxist Party!

Dan Klusmann
Bozeman